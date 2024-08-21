Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Blaze Erupts at Hotel Near Abdullah Bridge in Srinagar

A fire broke out in the attic portion of a hotel near Abdullah Bridge in Srinagar on Wednesday. Fire tenders were on the scene, but the extent of the damage was not immediately clear. Video footage shared by ANI showed thick black smoke billowing from a window as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

#WATCH | J&K: A fire broke out in the attic portion of a hotel near Abdullah Bridge in Srinagar. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/UPfFCJdnn9 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

#WATCH | J&K: A fire broke out in the attic portion of a hotel near Abdullah Bridge in Srinagar. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/UPfFCJdnn9 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

More details awaited...