Jammu and Kashmir: Five Soldiers Injured After Indian Army Vehicle Attack Near Gulmarg
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 24, 2024 08:04 PM2024-10-24T20:04:19+5:302024-10-24T20:06:05+5:30
In significant attack an Indian army vehicle targeted in terror attack near Gulmarg. According to reports at least 5 soldiers got injured in this attack. This attack took place in Botapather area of North Kashmir's Gulmarg.
The attack occurred just hours after a labourer, Pritam Singh from Uttar Pradesh, was shot and injured in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the second attack in the area within 72 hours.
