Jammu and Kashmir: Five Soldiers Injured After Indian Army Vehicle Attack Near Gulmarg

In significant attack an Indian army vehicle targeted in terror attack near Gulmarg. According to reports at least 5 soldiers got injured in this attack. This attack took place in Botapather area of North Kashmir's Gulmarg.

The attack occurred just hours after a labourer, Pritam Singh from Uttar Pradesh, was shot and injured in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the second attack in the area within 72 hours.

Further Details awaited...