Jammu and Kashmir Forest Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Bushes Near Kalali Village in Rajouri (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a forest area near Kalali village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, January 29.

As soon as the information was received, the Forest Department, along with Jammu and Kashmir fire and emergency services and volunteers, started a massive forest fire fighting operation.

VIDEO | J&K: Fire broke out in forest near Kalali village in Rajouri district last night.#Firepic.twitter.com/NoIdppnPE9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2025

Firefighters are trying to douse the flames and prevent further damage to the forest area.