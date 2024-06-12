Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Doda

An encounter between security forces and terrorists began Wednesday in the Gandoh area of Doda district, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Earlier today, a senior police official reported the presence of a group comprising three to four terrorists in the higher reaches of the district. Despite challenging terrain, a search operation was launched to neutralise them.

On Tuesday night, five troopers from the Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer (SPO) sustained injuries in a terrorist attack on a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot Road.

"Over the past few days, we received intelligence reports of terrorist movements. Consequently, temporary posts manned by the army and police were set up in the higher reaches, along with check points on the interstate road," said Shridhar Patil, deputy inspector general of police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range.

Patil, who is supervising the anti-terrorist operation, reported that the sentry at the Chattergalla pass observed suspicious movement late Tuesday night and challenged the individuals. "The terrorists opened fire, leading to an exchange that lasted more than one-and-a-half hours. Our personnel fought bravely, and although some were injured, all are stable and out of danger," Patil stated.

He added that the area is being combed thoroughly using modern equipment, and there is hope of neutralizing the terrorist group soon. The group is believed to consist of three to four members.

Discussing the operational challenges, Patil noted that the mountainous terrain with thick forest cover requires tactical movement. The combing operation in such tough terrains takes time and must be conducted cautiously to avoid casualties.

Traffic movement on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot interstate highway has been suspended due to the ongoing search and cordon operation in Chattergalla, Guldandi, Sarthal, Shankh Pader, and the Kailash Mountain range.

