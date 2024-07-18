Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Kupwara

A gunbattle erupted between security forces and terrorists on Thursday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, officials reported. The encounter began in the Keran sector of north Kashmir, close to the LoC.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the officials added.

Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists early Thursday in a forest village in Doda district, officials reported. The clash occurred around 2:00 am in Jaddan Bata village, Kastigarh area, when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp set up in a government school for ongoing search operations, according to officials.

They said security forces retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued for more than an hour.