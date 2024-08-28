Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Recovers Six Chinese Grenades in Poonch District (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 28, 2024 09:52 PM2024-08-28T21:52:26+5:302024-08-28T21:53:26+5:30

Indian Army troops recovered six Chinese-made grenades from a forest area in the Dachhi forest of the Sheendara sector ...

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Recovers Six Chinese Grenades in Poonch District (Watch Video) | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Recovers Six Chinese Grenades in Poonch District (Watch Video)

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Recovers Six Chinese Grenades in Poonch District (Watch Video)

Indian Army troops recovered six Chinese-made grenades from a forest area in the Dachhi forest of the Sheendara sector in Poonch district on Monday. A video shared by ANI shows Army personnel opening a plastic polyethylene bag containing the grenades.

Watch the video here:

According to media reports, the recovery came after security forces received intelligence about a possible airdrop of weapons in the area. A joint team of the army launched a search operation and recovered the grenades.   The operation is still underway, with further details expected as the situation develops.

Open in app
Tags :Jammu And KashmirPoonch DistrictIndian ArmyChineseGrenadaViral video