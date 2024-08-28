Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Recovers Six Chinese Grenades in Poonch District (Watch Video)

Indian Army troops recovered six Chinese-made grenades from a forest area in the Dachhi forest of the Sheendara sector in Poonch district on Monday. A video shared by ANI shows Army personnel opening a plastic polyethylene bag containing the grenades.

According to media reports, the recovery came after security forces received intelligence about a possible airdrop of weapons in the area. A joint team of the army launched a search operation and recovered the grenades. The operation is still underway, with further details expected as the situation develops.