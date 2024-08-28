Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Recovers Six Chinese Grenades in Poonch District (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 28, 2024 09:52 PM2024-08-28T21:52:26+5:302024-08-28T21:53:26+5:30
Indian Army troops recovered six Chinese-made grenades from a forest area in the Dachhi forest of the Sheendara sector ...
Indian Army troops recovered six Chinese-made grenades from a forest area in the Dachhi forest of the Sheendara sector in Poonch district on Monday. A video shared by ANI shows Army personnel opening a plastic polyethylene bag containing the grenades.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH | J&K: Indian Army recovered 6 Chinese grenades from the Dachhi forest of Sheendara sector in Poonch district. Operation still underway.— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024
(Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/CTMBjDZlaa
According to media reports, the recovery came after security forces received intelligence about a possible airdrop of weapons in the area. A joint team of the army launched a search operation and recovered the grenades. The operation is still underway, with further details expected as the situation develops.