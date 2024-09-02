Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Soldier Injured After Terrorists Open Fire at Sunjwan Military Station; Search Operation Underway

An Indian Army soldier was injured on Monday, September 2, during an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan military station. As per the information received, a suspected terrorist Sniper fired near the Sunjwan Army Camp.

According to the report, the soldier was shot from a stand-off distance from outside the base. A search operation has been launched to locate the terrorists and Traffic movement stopped on the Highway near the military station. More details awaited.