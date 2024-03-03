Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Unveils 'INDIA' Selfie Point in Baramulla - Watch

The Indian Army's Dagger Division has inaugurated a unique structure named "#INDIA" in the Uri town of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, March 3. This structure serves as a designated "selfie point" for visitors to the region.

The selfie point provides a visually appealing location for visitors to capture memories of their visit to the scenic Uri region. The structure prominently displays the word "#INDIA" in bold letters, fostering a sense of patriotism and national identity among visitors and locals alike.

#WATCH | The Indian Army Dagger Division has constructed a Selfie point namely the 'INDIA' structure near the Uri area of Baramulla district of North Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/By13ll6gS2 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

The "INDIA" selfie point has garnered positive reactions from both tourists and locals. It is seen as a creative and innovative approach to promoting tourism while instilling a sense of national pride in the region.