Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Garment Factory in Ganderbal District (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at a cloth factory in the industrial area of Dudarhama, Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. The fire began in the early hours and quickly spread across the factory premises.

#WATCH | J&K: A fire broke out at a garment factory in the industrial area of district Ganderbal. Fire tenders immediately reached the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/R1GL5X6Jxn — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

A video shared by ANI shows firefighting officials working to control the extensive blaze. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but it is not yet known if anyone was trapped inside the factory as it was engulfed in flames.

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Emergency services are on-site, managing the situation and working to determine the origin of the blaze.