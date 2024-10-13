Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Tulail Market in Bandipora District (Watch Video)

Jammu and Kashmir (October 13, 2024): A fire broke out Sunday evening at Tulail Market Dawer area of Gurez, in Bandipora district on Sunday. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known. According to reports, firefighters, police and local people were working to control the blaze and extinguish the flames.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: A fire broke out at Tulail Market Dawer area of Gurez, in Bandipora district. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/jHt07XRUXT — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2024