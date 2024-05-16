Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Attaches Multiple Properties of JeM Terrorist

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized seven properties owned by a high-ranking member of the banned Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, identified as a terrorist, had his assets, including a plot measuring 19 Marlas and 84 Sq ft in Kisarigam, Pulwama district of Kashmir, confiscated on Wednesday. This action was taken under Section 33(1) of the UA (P) Act, 1967, following orders from the NIA Special Court in Jammu.

Sartaj was arrested on January 31, 2020, and several arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from his possession. He was chargesheeted on July 27, 2020, and is currently facing trial under relevant sections of Arms Act, IPC, Explosive Substances Act, UA (P) Act and Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933.

He and five other accomplices associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were implicated in the transportation of newly infiltrated terrorists into the Kashmir valley. The incident, tied to case RC-02/2020/NIA/JMU, saw the neutralization of three terrorists and the confiscation of arms, ammunition, and explosives. This event was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at orchestrating terror attacks against security forces and apparatus, aligning with an anti-India agenda.

Since its formation in 2000 by Maulana Masood Azhar, JeM has carried out several terrorist attacks in India including Jammu and Kashmir. JeM was enlisted as a "Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation" by the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSC) 1267 and the group's leader Maulana Masood Azhar was designated as "Global Terrorist" in 2019 by the UNSC.

