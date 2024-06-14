Jammu and Kashmir on High Alert: Security Forces Ramp Up Operations Following Deadly Attack Terrorist in Reasi

In a tragic turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir's district of Reasi was plunged into turmoil on June 9th when assailants targeted passengers, resulting in the loss of nine lives and leaving 33 individuals injured. This brazen attack has prompted authorities to escalate security measures across the region, underscoring the persistent challenges faced by security forces in maintaining peace in the volatile area. The incident, which occurred on a busy transit route, has sent shockwaves through the local community and sparked widespread condemnation.

In response to the attack, security forces have initiated extensive search operations in and around Reasi district.

Jammu and Kashmir: High alert in Reasi after the June 9 attack on passengers, killing 9 and leaving 33 wounded. Security forces conduct large-scale search operations pic.twitter.com/YakLj9xUT9 — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2024

The operations, involving a large deployment of personnel and resources, aim to apprehend those responsible and prevent further violence. Checkpoints have been reinforced, and surveillance has been intensified to ensure the safety of residents and travelers alike. Around 10 people were killed and 33 injured on Sunday after terrorists fired on a bus carrying pilgrims.

Following the firing by terrorists, the bus fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the bus was returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi to Katra.The bus, which was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.Extensive efforts to track down the terrorists involved in the attack were underway on Tuesday, with 11 teams of security personnel working on the ground and a multi-directional cordon laid around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath belt.