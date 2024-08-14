Jammu and Kashmir: One Terrorist Injured, M4 Rifle Recovered As Security Forces Launch Search Operations in Doda

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation to track down terrorists who are believed to be hiding after a brief exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, August 14.

The terrorists are believed to be hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt, while one of them might have got injured as blood stains were spotted in the area. Security forces have recovered one M4 carbine and three backpacks from the area.

Doda update



- 1 M4 rifle recovered



- Atleast 1 terrorist injured, blood strains visible



- 3 payloads dropped, terrorist injured, without payload & atleast 1 without weapon also pic.twitter.com/pAhjYd71DW — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) August 14, 2024

The terrorists are believed to have moved into these areas as a joint search operation by security forces, and police were launched in the Akar forest near the Patnitop belt of the Udhampur district.