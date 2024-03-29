Jammu and Kashmir: Several Tourists Stranded As Avalanche Hits Near Hung in Sonamarg (Watch Video)

An avalanche in the vicinity of Hung, Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, has resulted in the stranding of several tourists, prompting immediate rescue operations. The incident, occurring on Friday, affected the Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district, causing a temporary halt to traffic on the crucial Srinagar-Leh highway.

VIDEO | Several tourists stranded as avalanche hits near Hung, #Sonamarg of Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited.



The avalanche struck near the Hung locality, covering numerous vehicles with snow. Swift responses from authorities, such as the Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local residents, and various agencies, were mobilized to initiate rescue efforts.

Official sources report that the avalanche directly affected two vehicles primarily carrying tourists. Nonetheless, prompt action from rescue teams resulted in the successful evacuation of all passengers, ensuring their safety. Ongoing efforts aim to determine if there are any additional individuals trapped in the aftermath of the avalanche.

