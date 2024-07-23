Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Dies from Injuries Sustained in Battal Sector Firefight

A soldier who was injured in a firefight in the Battal sector of Jammu has died, the White Knight Corps announced on Tuesday. The White Knight Corps expressed deep condolences on X, saying, "All Ranks of White Knight Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart L/Nk Subhash Chander who laid down his life in the line of duty. White Knight Corps offers its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

Op BATTAL



Alert troops foiled an #infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating #terrorists with effective fire in the #Battal Sector at 0300h.



During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured.

Operations are continuing.@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 23, 2024

The soldier was wounded during an exchange of fire that occurred after troops thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists. The clash took place during the night of Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, terrorists attacked the Village Development Committee (VDC) in Gunda village, Rajouri district. This led to a subsequent firefight with security personnel, prompting a response from an Army column in the area.

Recent months have seen a rise in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including an attack on an Army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur. On Thursday, Indian Army troops also opened fire following suspicious movements near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. Additionally, two soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Kastigarh, Doda district.