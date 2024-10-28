Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire on Indian Army Vehicle in Battal Area of Akhnoor, Search Operation Underway (Watch Video)

An Indian Army vehicle was attacked by terrorists in the Battal area of Akhnoor district in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, October 28. Officials said there are no reports of casualties or injuries.

According to the officials, an Army vehicle was attacked by militants by fringing some rounds. However, soldiers responded to the attack and retaliated. A search operation along with Jammu and Kashmir Police has been launched to nab the attackers in the area.

The information received that the three terrorists in the area, in the Akhnoor sector near the border with Pakistan, were present. The presence of the heavily armed terrorists was reported by the villagers near Assan temple in the Bhattal area of Khour.

Indian Army Officials told news agency PTI that a few gunshots were heard in the forward village when an Army ambulance was passing through.