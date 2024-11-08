Jammu and Kashmir: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Detained in Connection with Grenade Attack in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (November 8, 2024): Police have detained three members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group in connection with a grenade attack in Srinagar on November 3 that left 12 civilians injured. The suspects have been identified as Osama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Police have detained 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, identified as Osama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh, in connection with the grenade attack in Srinagar on November 3. 12 civilians were injured in this attack. https://t.co/SSnwbW1LGbpic.twitter.com/Phkl7Rlnll — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2024

Kashmir Inspector General of Police, VK Birdi, confirmed the arrests, saying that the attack was intended to disrupt peace and normalcy in the region. He added, "We have arrested the terrorists and their associates who carried out this shameful incident. They threw the grenade on the instructions of their handlers sitting in Pakistan."

The attack, which targeted a civilian area, led to injuries among several residents. Police continue to investigate the incident.