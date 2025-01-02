Jammu and Kashmir: Three Youths Found Dead at Guest House in Bhaderwah, Asphyxiation Suspected

BHADERWAH, Jammu and Kashmir (January 2, 2025): Three youths were found dead at a guest house on Wednesday evening. Preliminary reports indicate that asphyxiation may be the cause of death.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Mehta confirmed the identities of the victims as Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh, and Sunny Choudhary. "The three were found dead here. Preliminary investigations suggest asphyxiation," Mehta said