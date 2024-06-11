Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Recover 2 IEDs from Slain LeT Commander's Network; 3 OGWs Arrested

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), weighing six kilograms, from the network of over-ground workers (OGWs) associated with slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists Reyaz Ahmed Dar and Rayees Ahmed Dar. The two terrorists were killed earlier this month in the Pulwama district. Additionally, three overground workers (OGWs) identified as Bilal Ahmed Lone, Sajjad Ganie, and Shakir Bashir, who provided shelter and logistical support, were arrested.

Authorities also seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, AK-47 rounds, pistols, and other incriminating materials. In connection with the recovery, a case has been registered under sections 307 of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at PS Kakapora. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

According to media reports, the two slain terrorists had assembled the IEDs, which were later found in the possession of Shakir Bashir, concealed in orchards. The IEDs, weighing around 6 kg each, were packed in a plastic container with explosives and an active circuit trigger mechanism. They were safely destroyed on-site by Pulwama police and the army. A police spokesman said a joint cordon and search operation was launched in Nihama village on the night of June 2-3, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of the militants. During the operation, Reyaz Ah Dar and Rayees Ah Dar engaged in gunfire with security forces, leading to their deaths. Both were classified as category A militants.

(With Agency Inputs)