Jammu-Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Terrorists Shoot Jaipur Couple in Anantnag, Police Cordon Off Area

ANANTNAG, Jammu and Kashmir: Two civilians from Rajasthan were injured in a terrorist shooting in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Terrorists fired upon and injured a lady Farha, resident of Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off: Kashmir Police zone pic.twitter.com/0XOJXitSPE — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2024

The police identified the injured as Farha and her spouse Tabrez, residents of Jaipur. The attack took place in the Yaner area.

VIDEO | Woman injured as terrorist open fire at tourist camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/aj6XWNjiHT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2024

According to officials, terrorists fired upon the couple, injuring them. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and evacuated the couple to a hospital for treatment.