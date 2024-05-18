Jammu-Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Terrorists Shoot Jaipur Couple in Anantnag, Police Cordon Off Area

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 18, 2024 11:35 PM2024-05-18T23:35:57+5:302024-05-18T23:36:34+5:30

ANANTNAG, Jammu and Kashmir: Two civilians from Rajasthan were injured in a terrorist shooting in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

ANANTNAG, Jammu and Kashmir: Two civilians from Rajasthan were injured in a terrorist shooting in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The police identified the injured as Farha and her spouse Tabrez, residents of Jaipur. The attack took place in the Yaner area.

According to officials, terrorists fired upon the couple, injuring them. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and evacuated the couple to a hospital for treatment.

Tags :Jammu and Kashmir terror attackAnantnagTerrorist Attack