Jammu & Kashmir: Three Terrorist Associates Arrested, Arms and Ammunition Seized

Anantnag Police, in collaboration with 1 Rashtriya Rifles and the 90 Battalion of the CRPF, have arrested three suspected terrorist associates in Jammu & Kashmir. The individuals—Dawood Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, and Shahid Ahmad Dar—are all residents of Hassanpora Tavela.

The arrests were made during a joint Naka checking operation at Hassanpura Tulkhan Road. Authorities recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, including a pistol, a pistol magazine, eight rounds of ammunition, one grenade, and one Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

A case has been registered at the Police Station Bijbehara under Sections 3/4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 7/25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The investigation is ongoing.

(With ANI Inputs)