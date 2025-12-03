Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update: Temperature Drops Below Zero, Met Predicts Snowfall as Cold Wave Intensifies

Jammu Kashmir is gripped with cold wave and in coming days weather is expected to fluctuate. According to met dept, weather will remain dry, while night temperatures may continue to drop further. According to reports, there will be a mixed effect of clouds, light snowfall, and dry weather on different days. The weather will increase with various fluctuations over the next 15 days.

Dry weather is expected across Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. The sky may become overcast from the evening of December 4th, with light snowfall in some high-altitude areas late at night or on the morning of December 5th. Dry weather is then forecast from December 6th to 7th.On December 8th, partly to generally cloudy skies are expected, with a slight chance of light snowfall in some high-altitude areas.

From December 9th to 13th, partly to moderately cloudy skies are predicted. Cloudy skies and light snowfall are forecast for December 14th and 15th, particularly in higher elevations. Meteorological Department has warned of light to moderate fog in many areas of the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu division. Travelers, especially drivers, are advised to exercise extreme caution during morning and evening travel due to reduced visibility and increased accident risk.

Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar records 13.6°C

On Tuesday, Srinagar's high was 13.6°C, 1.6°C above normal, and its low was -2.5°C, 1.3°C below normal. Qazigund, Pahalgam, and Kupwara also experienced sub-freezing night temperatures. Pahalgam's low was -2.2°C, while Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.0°C. Kukernag's high reached 12.8°C and its low was -0.6°C. Humidity decreased throughout the day and night. In Jammu city, the high was 22.0°C, 1.5°C below normal, and the low was 8.6°C. Katra's high was 18.2°C and its low was 8.5°C, while Bhaderwah reached a high of 15.6°C.

Pipeline Freezes In Shopian

Kashmir's cold wave shatters an 18-year record, causing pipes to freeze in Shopian. Temperatures are expected to drop further across the region, including Anantnag and Srinagar, which are experiencing sub-zero conditions and snow-covered landscapes. Authorities in Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban are on high alert for impending snowfall, with security agencies instructed to maintain vigilance. The Meteorological Department forecasts snowfall in the second week of December, making it an ideal time to visit Kashmir for snow enthusiasts.