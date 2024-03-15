Jammu-Srinagar highway opens for traffic after 12 hours

Srinagar, March 15 Strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, after 12 hours, opened for traffic on Friday.

Multiple landslides at Dalwas, Cafetaria Morh and other places had blocked the highway on Thursday.

Traffic department officials said that LMV traffic is moving from both Srinagar and Jammu sides on the highway.

“HMV traffic will be allowed after 1 p.m.,” officials said.

The nearly 300 km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway is the lifeline of supplies for the Valley, as all essentials commodities are brought here through this highway.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar and Doda-Chamba roads are still snowbound and closed for traffic.

