Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslide

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked at Dewal near Samroli, Udhampur due to a landslide on Monday.

The advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police requested people not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway till the clearance work is completed.

Clearance work is currently underway.

The Regional Meteorological Department today conveyed that the sky will remain partly cloudy. The minimum temperature dropped down to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor