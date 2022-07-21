January 6 committee chairman contracts Covid but hearing as per schedule

New York, July 21 The Congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill's insurrection will hold its meeting as scheduled on Thursday (July 21) even as chairman Bennie Thompson has tested positive for Covid.

July 21 is yet another crucial day in the senate select committee's hearings as two key witnesses are scheduled to depose before it - Sarah Mathews, Press Aide and Mathhew Pottinger, deputy national security advisor, both of whom resigned immediately from Trump's administration after the January 6 Capitol Hills attack by the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, in a statement said he tested positive for Covid even though he had taken the prescribed two shots plus the boosters.

"I am experiencing mild symptoms only," but he said he would skip the hearings and isolate himself for some days, and the hearings would be held as scheduled on Thursday July 21 and continue," according to the news portal CNET.

It's not clear if vice chair Liz Cheney, Republican Wyoming, will chair the sessions or Benni Thompson will do so via TV or virtually.

The committee is heading for a conclusion as it continues to make its case about how the January 6 Capitol riot happened, who was involved and where the responsibility lies.

Constituted an year ago, the select committee has been investigating the circumstances behind the January 6 attack and those who influenced more than 800 people who've been criminally charged in connection with an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020.

The committee's next hearing is Thursday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT.

Hearings are available on C-SPAN and the January 6 committee's YouTube channel. News networks such as CNN, CNBC and MSNBC will likely carry it live.

The last prime-time hearing was carried by Fox Business instead of Fox News. It's unknown if the major networks will preempt their Thursday night lineup to show the session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor