JCO killed, 2 soldiers injured in J&K accident

Jammu, April 13 A Indian Army junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed and two other soldiers injured in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said the accident occurred near Baloni forward area in Mankote sector of the line of control (LoC) in Poonch, when the vehicle, of the 101 Field Regiment, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.

"The JCO identified as D.N. Pandey was killed on the spot and 2 soldiers identified as Naik Bharat Jagdale and Vijay Pawar were injured, and taken to hospital," a source said.

