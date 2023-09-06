JD-U comes up with INDIA poster with Nitish at the centre

Patna Sep 6 Amid the ongoing 'India vs Bharat' debate in the country, the JD-U in Patna on Wednesday came up with posters featuring leaders of 14 political parties who are part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The posters with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the Centre features Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress), Lalu Prasad (RJD), Mamata Benerjee (Trinamool Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), M.K. Stalin (DMK), Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Anvind Kejriwal (AAP), Hemant Soren (JMM), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), Farooq Abdullah (National Conference), Mahbooba Mufti (PDP), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) and Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML).

When asked about Nitish Kumar leading the opposition alliance, senior JD-U leader Arun Kumar said that everyone wants their leader to stay at the centre stage, and JD-U is no different.

The JD-U put up the poster in the press briefing hall of the party office having the slogan "Jitega India, Chak De India".

However, after JD-U national president Lalan Singh saw that the poster did not have photographs of himself and Tejashwi Yadav, he directed state unit chief Umesh Kushwaha to remove it from the press briefing hall. Accordingly, the poster was removed.

