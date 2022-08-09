JD (U) may part ways with BJP in Bihar; Nitish Kumar to meet Governor at 4 pm

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) may quit its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Dal-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, according to sources. Kumar will meet Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4pm today (Tuesday) at the Raj Bhavan in Patna amid reports of rift in the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, all JD(U) MLAs and MPs supported Kumar's decision in the party meeting. Sources said, “In the JD(U) meeting today, all MLAs and MPs of the party supported CM Nitish Kumar’s decision and said that they are with him. They said that they will always be with him, whatever he may decide.”

A parallel meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) legislators convened by Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi’s Circular Road bungalow, located close to the CM’s residence, is likely to endorse the JD(U)-led coalition. Sources also added RJD's MLAs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha MP have authorised Tejashwi Yadav to take a decision. MLAs of Congress and Left parties have extended their support to Tejashwi Yadav. Further, JD (U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said, "Nitish Kumar is the undisputed leader of the JD(U). He commands respect in the rank and file of the party. Therefore, there is no question of any kind of split in the party. Whatever decision is taken by the party under Nitish Kumar's leadership will be accepted by everyone."