JDU MLA Files Police Complaint, Alleges Rs 10 Crore Bribe and Cabinet Position Offer

From past few days there has been huge stir in Bihar Politics. Bihar politics witnessed a major political earthquake a few days ago. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with RJD and joined hands with BJP again. After that, he once again took oath as the Chief Minister, forming the BJP-Jaydu coalition government. So, the majority test also proved that the government is stable. However, this time, opposition is accusing Nitish Kumar of looting MLAs. Nitish Kumar's party MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar has filed a complaint against his own party's MLA.

JD(U) MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar has filed a police complaint against the MLA of his own party alleging buying and selling. A fellow MLA from the party, Sanjeev Kumar, had asked for help in creating an atmosphere against the BJP-led NDA alliance. Also, Sudhanshu Shekhar has said that I was lured to pay a huge amount and also given a chance in the cabinet.

There was an attempt to buy MLAs from the ruling JD(U) party before proving the majority test. The special thing is that this conspiracy was being hatched from the party itself. In this matter, JDU MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar has filed an FIR in Patna police station on Tuesday. In it, it said, I was lured with a bribe of Rs 10 crore and a cabinet minister to join the RJD grand alliance before the majority test. Sudhanshu Shekhar is a JDU MLA from Harlakhi constituency in Madhubani district.

Patna Superintendent of Police Krishna Murari Prasad said that Sudhanshu Shekhar has filed an FIR against his own party MLA Sanjeev Kumar. Shekhar has given this complaint on February 11. In this matter, Prasad also said that a case has been registered and investigation has been started.

This loophole says that three MLAs of RJD have split.

The Nitish government in Bihar won a confidence vote in the assembly on Monday. With three RJD MLAs supporting the resolution, there were 129 votes in favor and zero votes against. The opposition had boycotted the vote on the confidence motion. Meanwhile, this time RJD strangled 5 MLAs of JDU and 3 MLAs of BJP. It was difficult for BJP-JDU to reach 122 votes. In-charge Vinod Tawde took charge. 3 MLAs of Jaidu were brought back and 3 MLAs of RJD were also brought into the fold. Earlier, only 125 votes were cast in favor of the government during the removal of Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary.