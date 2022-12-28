JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal's son Ashish Mandal held in Barari shooting case

By ANI | Published: December 28, 2022 05:25 AM 2022-12-28T05:25:59+5:30 2022-12-28T11:00:02+5:30

Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal's son Ashish Mandal, has been arrested from the Tilkamanjhi police station area in Bihar's ...

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal's son Ashish Mandal held in Barari shooting case

Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal's son Ashish Mandal, has been arrested from the Tilkamanjhi police station area in Bihar's Bhagalpur, in connection with the Barari shooting case, informed Bhagalpur Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya.

"Our SIT team has arrested him. He will be produced before the court then accordingly further action will be taken," the ASP told ANI.

A warrant was issued against four people, including Ashish Mandal, in the firing case over a land dispute.

