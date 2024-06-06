JD(U) Spokesperson KC Tyagi Addresses Voters Concerns Over Agniveer Scheme (Watch Video)

After thorough discussions, the BJP is preparing to lead the government for a third term, this time in collaboration with the NDA. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attain a majority, partnering with the NDA is essential. Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar are key figures in this scenario, with their decision to stick with the NDA influencing the government's shape. A major topic under debate is the Agniveer Scheme.

Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP lacks a complete majority, requiring alliances for governance. It seems likely that the administration will come together with backing from parties led by Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, but the specifics are still uncertain. JDU, led by Nitish Kumar, has specified its conditions. KC Tyagi, the JDU spokesperson, stressed the need to reevaluate the Agniveer scheme related to military recruitment due to significant public dissent, as shown in the election results.

In an interview with 'ANI,' Tyagi mentioned, "Some voters are disappointed with the Agniveer scheme. Our party wishes to address the criticized aspects and make necessary changes... Regarding UCC, our party president communicated with the Law Commission chief. We are open to discussions with all involved parties to find a solution."

Moreover, JDU reaffirmed its support for the 'one country one election' concept, remaining consistent with its previous stance. The BJP won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, while JDU and TDP from Andhra Pradesh secured 12 and 16 seats respectively. With the backing of these parties, the BJP is now in a position to lead the government. Reports indicate that Narendra Modi may take the oath as Prime Minister on the 8th or 9th of June. Meanwhile, critical deliberations are happening among senior BJP leaders in Delhi on government formation.