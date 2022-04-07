JEE Main 2022 exam date postponed, check out the revised schedule

The National Testing Agency on Wednesday released a revised schedule for the conduct of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2022. The schedule has been revised for both sessions 1 and 2.According to the official statement, the agency decided to make changes to the exam schedule “based on the numerous representations received from the candidates”. The notification is available on the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the JEE Main 2022 session-1 was scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 and 4. As per the revised exam schedule, session-1 will be conducted from June 20-29. Similarly, as per the previous schedule, JEE Main 2022 session-2 was scheduled to be conducted from May 24-29, which has now been postponed to July 21-30.

The registration process for session-1 is already over and the online application window for session-2 will be available soon on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As opposed to the earlier decision of not providing a correction window for session-1 applicants, the NTA has also made a correction window available. ” In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1, National Testing Agency has decided to provide the first and final opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the online application form of JEE (Main) 2022 session-1,” the official statement read. The correction window will be available from April 6 to April 8 (9 pm) at jeemain.nta.nic.in. After which, “No correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances,” the statement added. Last year, the JEE Mains was held in four sessions. However, this year, the authorities have returned to the original format. The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

