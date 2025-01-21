Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Pre-Wedding: Taylor Swift to Perform at Gautam Adani’s Son’s Wedding Festivities in India

Famous Hollywood and pop star singer Taylor Swift is likely to perform in Gautam Adani's son's pre-wedding ceremonies in India. Swift to perform for the first time in Indian business tycoon's son Jeet Adani and Diva Shah pre-wedding festivities, said media reports.

The reports suggest that the Taylor Swift team is currently in negotiation with the Adani family, and no official confirmation has been made from the pop star's side. Swift's performance at this high-profile celebration would mark her first concert in India, a country with a massive fan base eager for her presence.

Meanwhile, the engagement ceremony of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah was held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in March 2023. The wedding is expected to take place later this year. Gautam Adani is set to visit Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh Meal 2025 in which he will take holy deep in the sacred Triveni Sangam. He is also visiting 'Bade Hanuman Mandir' for darshan and will distribute 'Mahaprasad' to over 50 lakh devotees.

Taylor has never performed in India before, if the deal is sealed then this will be her first performance in Indian wedding. She has recently concluded the Eras Tour. Taylor performed in Singapore and Japan.