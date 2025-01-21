Gautam Adani to Visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Today; Industrialist Expected To Take a Holy Dip

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani will participate in spiritual activities at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Tuesday. Adani is scheduled to visit the ISKCON camp and offer prayers at the statue of Lord Hanuman in Bandhwa. The ISKCON camp has made extensive preparations for the visit. Adani will also serve at the community kitchen (Bhandara) area, where free meals are being distributed to pilgrims.

Furthermore, in collaboration with ISKCON and Gita Press, the Adani Group has been providing daily meals to one lakh devotees. These meals include roti, dal, rice, vegetables, and sweets. Additionally, one crore Aarti offerings are being distributed, and Adani will be participating in these charitable efforts. The Adani Group has also set up battery-operated vehicles to help pilgrims who are unable to walk around the expansive fairground. The group has been working to ensure a seamless experience for the elderly, differently-abled, and children by offering golf cart facilities for easier mobility.

Known for his significant contributions to India’s industrial growth, Adani’s visit to this sacred event has garnered attention, particularly due to his philanthropic gestures aimed at enhancing the experience for devotees.

One devotee shared their appreciation, saying, "Adani Ji has made excellent arrangements for prasad, which is provided free of charge to all devotees. There are no fees or payments involved, ensuring that everyone can partake without any financial constraints. Despite being such a big industrialist, he is actively extending his support to Sanatan Dharma. All other industrialists and prominent people should follow his example and contribute to promoting and spreading Sanatan Dharma."