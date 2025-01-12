It is the Almighty who has guided me to do what I am doing, says Gautam Adani

New Delhi, Jan 12 Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has said he always feels that he has reached the position with the Almighty's blessings who guides him to do what he is doing and that the money and all the individual needs are very marginal.

"I come from a very humble family background, and whatever stage we reach, sometimes when I close my eyes, I always feel that I have not come and sit basically at this place because of my ability. My Almighty is basically there to see I am doing what I am doing. So, money and all that ultimately for your individual capacity requirement is very very marginal."

He said this during his interaction with Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj, Chairman of the Governing Body Commission of ISKCON in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and the Adani Group have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which is beginning on Monday. The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela, from January 13 January to February 26.

The Chairman of Adani Group said that his group will always come in support of the society. "We will continue to lean on you on basically helping society with help of yours ...that will be really privilege and honour for us also. You have a wonderful organisation and delivery systems to ultimately reach millions of people," he conveyed to Swami Maharaj.

Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj, Chairman, Governing Body Commission, ISKCON and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani shared their mutual respect and admiration for ISKCON.

Swami Maharaj emphasized the importance of serving the Supreme with life, energy, wealth, and words, as described in the 'shastras'.

Gautam Adani expressed his deep connection with ISKCON and praised the institution for its capability to provide Prasadam during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

He later posted on X (in Hindi), "Kumbh is that sacred land of service where every hand automatically gets engaged in charity! It is my good fortune that in Maha Kumbh, in collaboration with @IskconInc, we are starting 'Mahaprasad Seva' for the devotees, in which free food will be provided to lakhs of people with the blessings of Maa Annapurna..."

Gautam Adani said that he got the opportunity to meet ISKCON Guru Prasad Swamiji and deeply experience the power of dedication towards service.

"In the true sense, service is the highest form of patriotism. Service is sadhana, service is prayer and service is God," he said

The Adani Group has also collaborated with the Geeta Press and will offer one crore copies of 'Aarti Sangrah' free of cost. In a post (in Hindi) on social media platform X, Gautam Adnai wrote, "Maha Kumbh is the great yagna of Indian culture and religious faith! It is a matter of immense satisfaction for us that in this Mahayagna, with the cooperation of the esteemed institution Geeta Press, we are offering one crore copies of 'Aarti Sangrah' free of cost to the devotees who have come to Kumbh."

He said that he was inspired by meeting the respected officials of Gita Press who have been serving the nation for 100 years through Sanatan literature and had the privilege of expressing his gratitude for the excellent service work of Gita Press. "Selfless service and a sense of responsibility towards religion and culture is a form of patriotism to which we are all committed. Service is sadhana, service is prayer and service is God," he said.

