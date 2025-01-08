Jeevan Raksha Yojana: Congress Promises Rs 25 Lakh Free Health Insurance Ahead of Delhi Election 2025

The Congress has promised to introduce the "Jeevan Raksha Yojana," offering free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh, if it wins power in Delhi. Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described the proposed scheme as a potential game-changer, stating its significance for both Delhi and the nation. Gehlot expressed optimism about the party's growing chances of forming the government in the capital.

This marks the second major guarantee by the Congress for Delhi residents. Earlier, on January 6, the party announced the 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' promising Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women in the city. The Congress has assured that both schemes will be prominently implemented if it comes to power in Delhi.

दिल्ली कांग्रेस ने 'जीवन रक्षा योजना' को अपने मेनिफेस्टो में शामिल करने का निर्णय लिया है।



जीवन रक्षा योजना के तहत 25 लाख रुपए तक का स्वास्थ्य बीमा मिलेगा।



हमने राजस्थान में भी ऐसी ही योजना शुरू की, जिसमें प्रदेश के लोगों को 25 लाख रुपए तक का फ्री इलाज दिया।



While launching the scheme, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the Delhi Congress would include the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' in its manifesto for the upcoming elections. Gehlot explained that the scheme would provide health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh. He highlighted a similar initiative implemented in Rajasthan, which offers free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh for all residents without any mandatory conditions or restrictions, ensuring inclusivity.

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, with results on February 8. The Model Code of Conduct is now in effect in the national capital.



