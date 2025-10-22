JEEVIKA Didis place their trust in Nitish Kumar over Tejashwi Yadav

Bagaha (Bihar), Oct 22 In the run-up to the Assembly elections, women associated with the JEEViKA programme in Bagaha, Bihar, have made their political stance clear. Their trust lies firmly with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Rejecting the promises and offers of Tejashwi Yadav, these ‘JEEViKA Didis’ say that under Nitish's leadership, women have felt safe, empowered, and self-reliant — something they fear could be lost under a return to the "jungle raj."

"We trust Nitish Kumar more than Tejashwi," says Manju Devi, a long-time member of the JEEViKA programme. "He has ensured our safety and made sure we can move around freely without fear. During election time, everyone makes promises, but we've seen what happens afterwards. Even Lalu ji made big promises, but all we got was jungle raj. We don’t want to go back to that."

Similar sentiments were echoed by other women in the area. Talking to IANS, they were all reacting to Yadav’s electoral promise that his government will make all Jeevika Didis permanent, give them the status of government employees, and increase their salaries to Rs 30,000

"No, I don’t trust Tejashwi," says Nirmala Devi. "Nitish Kumar protects women. We feel secure under his governance."

Ramwati Devi pointed to the tangible benefits of being part of JEEViKA. "We’ve received everything from rations to cooking oil through government schemes. The self-help groups have brought us financial independence — we’re earning now. Nitish Kumar has done a lot for us."

Bindu Devi stressed the financial support she has received: "Both PM Modi and CM Nitish have helped us. That’s why we’ll vote for them. I joined JEEViKA this year and received Rs 10,000 to start earning. That’s real support."

Many Didis highlighted how promises made by Tejashwi lack credibility in their eyes. "We get benefits only under Nitish Kumar’s government," said another woman. "Why would we trust someone who hasn’t done anything for us yet?"

Usha, another JEEViKA member, said she trusts both PM Modi and Nitish. "They’ve provided us with jobs, Rs 10,000 financial support, and even free electricity. We’re standing with them."

Anita Devi echoed that belief: "We received Rs 10,000 through JEEViKA, and we see the benefits daily. Tejashwi hasn’t done anything for us so far — so no, we don’t trust him."

Rambha Devi, who recently joined the programme, added, "Even as a new member, I received Rs 10,000. Nitish Kumar is the one who’s really working for us."

Finally, Abha, another JEEViKA Didi, made her stance crystal clear: "No, we won’t support Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar is the right choice — for our children, for women, and for everyone."

