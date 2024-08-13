Jehanabad Stampede: Video Surfaces of Siddheshwarnath Temple Incident Where Seven Died, 16 Injured

A disturbing video has emerged following the tragic stampede at Siddheshwarnath Temple in Bihar's Jehanabad, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including three women, and left 16 others injured. The incident occurred on Monday morning (August 12) at the Vanavar hill in the Makhdumpur block, sparked by an altercation between pilgrims and a flower seller.

The video, which surfaced a day after the incident, captures the chaotic moments leading up to the stampede, providing a harrowing glimpse into the panic that ensued. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the situation escalated quickly, causing a rush of people in an attempt to escape the confrontation.

VIDEO | A video of stampede at Siddheshwarnath Temple in Jehanabad has surfaced. Seven people died and 16 got injured in the incident. The stampede occurred after an altercation between pilgrims and flower seller.



(Source: Third Party)#JehanabadStampedepic.twitter.com/m4MTPhj3ny — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2024

Authorities are now reviewing the footage to understand the sequence of events that led to the tragedy. The video has raised concerns about crowd management and safety protocols at religious sites, especially during peak visiting hours.