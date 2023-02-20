Jethuli violence was an "organized crime", says Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary

Bihar minister and leader of ruling JD(U) Ashok Choudhary said that the Jethuli incident was an "organized crime", which happened after a quarrel between two groups.

"The incident was an organised crime, which happened after a spur between two groups. But the police took immediate action on the incident and arrested the culprits," said the minister.

He added that "It is just an attack by some anti-social elements with began with stone pelting."

He said that the case is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the firing during violence has mounted to two.

The incident occurred in Jethuli village in Patna district where a violent clash broke out between two groups over a parking dispute. During the violence, a mob set fire to a few buildings in the village.

Five people were injured in the incident.

The injured were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital.

A heavy deployment of police has been made in the area, 7 seven have been arrested so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

