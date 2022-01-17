Jewellery shop robbed in Delhi during weekend lockdown

New Delhi, Jan 17 A famous jewellery shop in the national capital was robbed during the weekend lockdown which delayed the discovery of the crime by two days.

Silver worth Rs 40 lakh was stolen from Kalyan Jewellers' Preet Vihar outlet on Saturday.

"Though the incident took place on Saturday, it came to light only on Monday after the staff arrived to open the showroom, following the weekend lockdown," a Kalyan Jewellers official told .

Fortunately, only silver was stolen from the shop as the rest of the jewellery was already moved on Friday to a safe locker room.

"As a practice, at the end of the day after stock-taking, gold and diamond jewelleries are moved into the locker room for safe custody, and only silver is retained in the display cases," the official said, adding that the theft took place only in the silver section, and a portion of the overall silver stock was stolen.

Later, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement that the loss is currently estimated at Rs 40 lakh, and the company will soon initiate the insurance claim process.

A complaint has been lodged by Kalyan Jewellers at the Preet Vihar police station, but no FIR was registered till the time of filing this report.

