Jharkhand: 1 dead, several feared trapped after coal mine collapses in Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], June 9 : At least one person died and several others are feared trapped after a portion of BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed on Friday, officials said.

While talking to mediapersons, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhanbad, Sanjeev Kumar said, "A portion of BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed. One body has been recovered. A number of deaths are being verified. We are waiting for BCCL's report. Action will be taken according to the report."

Further details awaited.

