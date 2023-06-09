Jharkhand: 3 dead, many feared trapped after illegal coal mine collapses in Dhanbad

At least three people were killed and many others are feared trapped after a mine collapsed in Jharkhand. The incident took place in Dhanbad with officials adding that one body had been recovered. While some reports suggested that it was an illegal coal mine, others quoted officials to say that a part of a Bharat Coking Coal Limited open mine.

Portion of BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed. One body has been recovered. A number of deaths are being verified. We are waiting for BCCL's report. Action will be taken according to the report," said Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar.Officials from Jorapokhar Police Station said that an investigation was underway and the number of victims remained unclear. This mine comes under Bhowra area. It seems that illegal mining was underway. We are investigating the matter," Sub-Inspector Binod Oraon said.