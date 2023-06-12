Jharkhand: All schools closed till June 14 due to heat wave

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 12 : Amid a continued heat wave, the Jharkhand government has announced to close all schools in the state till Wednesday, an offcial said.

"All schools in the state will remain closed till June 14, in the wake of the continued heat wave prevailing in the state," an official of the School Education and Literacy Department informed in an official release on Monday.

Ranchi office of the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a heat wave alert for the state till June 15.

It advised people to avoid going out in the daytime from 11 am to 3 pm.

According to IMD, there is less probability of any change in the day temperature in the next 4 to 5 days in the state.

Several parts of the country are grappling with severe heatwave conditions.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar issued an advisory on the prevailing heat situation in the country.

"Talking about the heatwave conditions in India, the main heat wave zone currently is East India. The heat wave conditions are prevailing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. For this, the IMD issued an orange alert in these regions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also coming under the influence of heatwave. North coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be affected by heatwave for next 5 days," he said.

The official added that Andhra Pradesh can expect a severe heat wave for the next two days and temperature can rise 6.5 degrees above normal.

"Apart from this, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will be affected by heat waves for the next 2 to 3 days. For Sunday the orange alert has been issued in Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In the other places, the intensity is less so we have issued a yellow alert and also there is rainfall intensity in this region within 2 to 3 days so the other places can expect some relief," the IMD official said on Sunday.

