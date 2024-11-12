Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Clicking Selfies With EVMs and Inside Booths Is Criminal Offence, Says Chief Electoral Officer

Jharkhand will go to the polls on November 13 and November 20 in two phases. In the first phase, 43 constituencies will go to the polls, and in the second phase, 38 constituencies will go to the polls with Maharashtra. The votes will be counted, and the results will be announced on November 23.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar has mentioned rules for political parties during the polling dates. Kumar said political parties and their workers will not be allowed inside the constituency. "All political workers who are not the voters will have to go out of the voting constituency. There are no exemptions to this," he added.

#WATCH | #JharkhandAssemblyPolls2024 | Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar says, "All political workers who are not the voters will have to go out of the voting constituency. No exemptions to this. Voters should not take pictures inside the booth as happened last… pic.twitter.com/vytK9gItfZ — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

Kumar restricted the use of mobile phones inside the polling booth. "Voters should not take pictures inside the booth, as happened last time. Clicking selfies with EVMs and inside booths is a criminal offence," he said further.

Also Read | Jharkhand polls: Campaigning for 43 seats ends, 1.37 cr voters to decide fate of 683 candidates.

"Within the 200 meters of the booth, no posters or banners will be allowed. Apart from voter cards, there are 12 other identification cards which can be used for voting. For NRI voters passport is a must," K Ravi Kumar said further.

Earlier on Monday, Kumar suspended Under Secretary Sanjay Kumar Srivastava following a violation of the model code of conduct. Srivastava was undersecretary of the cabinet (Election) department. Sanjay Srivastava was found favouring a particular party in election office.