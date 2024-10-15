Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Dates Announced: Voting to Begin from November 13, and Results to be Declared on November 23

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024. Elections in Jharkhand will take place in two phases, with voting scheduled for November 13 and November 20. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday, October 15, that the votes will be counted on November 23.

The Jharkhand Assembly, comprising 81 seats, is set to conclude its term on January 5, 2025. In this upcoming election, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a member of the INDIA bloc, will face off against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 2019, the assembly elections for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly were conducted from November 30 to December 20, with results announced on December 23. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance emerged victorious, securing 47 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 25 seats. In the recent Lok Sabha elections held this summer, the BJP became the largest party, winning eight out of 14 seats, compared to the JMM's three seats and Congress's two. The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) secured the remaining Lok Sabha seat.