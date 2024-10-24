Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Hemant Soren Files Nomination as JMM Candidate from Barhait Constituency

Ranchi, Jharkhand (October 24, 2024): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren filed his nomination as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate from the Barhait Assembly constituency for the upcoming state elections.

VIDEO | Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: Jharkhand CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) files nomination from Barhait Assembly seat.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/wgWFZcId6X — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2024

"Today, I have filed my nomination for the assembly election... 'Pravaasi' CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is here and not only him but all the so-called big leaders of their party are here. They are here for a few days, after that they won't be found here. They are doing their work, I am doing mine," Soren said after filing nomination.

#WATCH | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "Today, I have filed my nomination for the assembly election... 'Pravaasi' CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is here and not only him but all the so-called big leaders of their party are here. They are here for a few days, after that they won't be… pic.twitter.com/i0pm2h5r2u — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Earlier in the day, Kalpana Soren, the JMM leader and wife of Hemant Soren, also filed her nomination as the party candidate for the Gandey Assembly constituency.

The JMM has released its first list of 35 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls, which will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20.

Earlier, Hemant Soren, accompanied by Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, announced that the JMM and the Congress would share 70 seats between them, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties would divide the remaining 11 seats.

The Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.