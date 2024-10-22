Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: RJD Releases List of 6 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. The RJD has fielded six candidates in the electoral battle: Suresh Paswan from Deoghar, Sanjay Prasad Yadav from Godda, Subhash Yadav from Koderma, Rashmi Prakash from Chatra, Naresh Prakash Singh from Vishrampur, and Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav from Hussainabad.

Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases, with voting scheduled for November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha as part of the UPA (United Progressive alliance) contested 43 seats, Congress contested 31 seats and the Rashtriya Janata Dal seven seats in the 81-member assembly. The UPA attained victory by winning 47 seats against BJP's 25 seats.