Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List of 66 Candidates; Champai Soren to Contest from Saraikela

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi will contest from the Dhanwar constituency, while Champai Soren will represent the party in Saraikela.

Other notable candidates include Sita Soren from Jamtara, Neera Yadav from Kodarma, Muniya Devi from Gandey, Tara Devi from Sindri, and Apnarna Sengupta from Nirsa. Ragini Singh is set to contest from Jharia, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, and Pushpa Devi Bhuiyan from Chhatarpur.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday announced its seat-sharing arrangement. The BJP will contest 68 Assembly constituencies, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) will field candidates in 10 seats, Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) will contest two seats, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will compete in one seat.

Elections for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20. Vote counting will be conducted on November 23.