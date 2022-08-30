Jharkhand BJP chief wants NIA to probe "PFI role" in Dumka murder case

Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash lashed out at the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Government over the horrific murder of a 16-year-old girl in Dumka claiming that law and order situation in the state had worsened under the present regime.

Prakash, a Rajya Sabha MP, also demanded that the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the entire episode be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"The incident which occurred at Dumka has hurt entire Jharkhand and people are very angry. Ankita is not in this world today, but the incident has shocked everyone in the country. It is neccessary to investigate the matter from all angles including anti-national activities," Prakash told ANI.

On August 23, an accused identified as Shahrukh allegedly poured petrol on Ankita through the window of her house and set her ablaze. Shahrukh and one of his accomplices have been arrested by the police.

"The way PFI is working continuously in Jharkhand with anti-national forces, their role should be investigated by the NIA. The second accused whose name is Chotu, his role is also dubious. That is why the whole matter should be investigated by the NIA to find out whether anti-national elements were involved or not," he said.

"The Bharatiya Janta Party is with the victim and will continue struggle for her justice," said the senior BJp leader.

Prakash also attacked the Soren government claiming that the law and order situation, including crimes against tribals, were on the rise in the state.

Prakash's comments come in the backdrop of the shocking murder of a young girl in Dumka. The town witnessed massive anger and protests after the 16-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries after a five-day battle for survival in a hospital. She had 90 % burns. Locals in the area came out on streets to protest following which section 144 was imposed in the area.

Jharkhand government has announced the formation of a ten-member SIT headed by an SP-level officer to investigate the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

