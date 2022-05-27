Jharkhand Board likely to release Class 12th and 10th results on June 15

JAC 10th 12th Result 2022 date is likely to be announced soon. Students are informed that Jharkhand Board Ranchi is still going through the evaluation process of papers. According to the reports, the evaluation process of papers was started on May 12, 2022, for the 10th and 12th classes. However, the board has taken 20 days more to evaluate the papers.

According to the reports, the board results of the 12th and 10th Class is likely to be announced by June 15. This time, nearly 7 lakh students gave the Jharkhand Board exams in 2022. The class 10 exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2022, and class 12 exams were from March 2 4 to April 25, 2022.

Students can check their JAC results online on the official website - jacresults.com.